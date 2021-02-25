Share and Enjoy !

“People underestimate the qualities that he has.”

Former Arsenal forward Ian Wright has offered an explanation for Manchester United loanee Jesse Lingard’s excellent form at West Ham.

Lingard has impressed during his ongoing loan spell with the Hammers, and Wright believes that the Englishman’s success with David Moyes‘s team can be put down to his stellar work ethic.

Lingard joined Man United‘s youth academy as a seven-year-old and progressed through the ranks before making his competitive debut for the club during the 2014/15 campaign.

The England international has featured in over 200 games for the Red Devils and has contributed 33 goals and 20 assists so far.

However, in recent months, the 28-year-old has found game time hard to come by under current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

As a result, Lingard left Old Trafford in January to join West Ham on a loan spell until the end of the season.

The former Derby County man has hit the ground running at his new club, contributing three goals and an assist in four appearances.

West Ham are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games and currently sit fourth in the table, with 45 points from 25 games.

Excluding penalties, Jesse Lingard has scored as many Premier League goals in 2021 as Mohamed Salah [3]. Enjoying life in the capital. 💥 pic.twitter.com/NhMAdQyeul — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 21, 2021

Wright praises Lingard.

In light of this, Wright praised Lingard and claimed that people “underestimate” his qualities as a footballer.

“What people don’t understand with what he’s doing now is the work that’s probably gone into him hitting the ground running like he has at West Ham,” the 57-year-old said on the Wrighty’s House podcast.

“People who have forgotten about him saying, ‘What’s happened to Lingard? He’s fallen off’.

“People underestimate the qualities that he has and now what you’re seeing at West Ham, with players that he’s obviously as good as and better than, that’s why he’s been at Man United for the time he’s been there.

“If you now have (the) work ethic, intensity and drive, and you go to West Ham and put that work in, all that time where people were saying, ‘Jesse Lingard can’t even make Manchester United’s squads’.

“You’ve got to look back at those times and wonder what he was doing. People were thinking, ‘What, was he sitting at home?’

“That man is working his ass off because you can’t do what you’re doing now at West Ham if you weren’t working your ass off.”

