“He’s not that link-up guy to make that happen.”

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has had his say on what he feels Edinson Cavani lacks as a Manchester United striker.

Wright believes that Cavani doesn’t have the ability to play as a “focal centre-forward” who can link the play like former United strikers such as Teddy Sheringham, Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke.

Cavani arrived at Old Trafford last October on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Napoli man has proved to be a valuable asset to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 24 appearances for the Red Devils.

Additionally, the Uruguay international has also served as a mentor for some of Man United‘s youngsters.

“As someone who is a bit older, there are things that you notice that maybe they, as younger players don’t quite see yet. Just normal everyday football things,” Cavani told the club website.

“I’m here to give the best I can give of myself and to occasionally offer my opinion on things.”

However, despite this, Wright revealed that he is “baffled” that Solskjaer didn’t pursue a centre-forward who could link the play, unlike Cavani.

“Back in the day when you look at all the forwards who used to play for United, they were magnificent, difficult to play against them, they were so good at everything,” Wright said on the Ringer FC’s Wrighty’s House podcast.

“I just feel that them going away from having a focal centre-forward who links the play, whether it’s [Teddy] Sheringham, [Andy] Cole and [Dwight] Yorke, the way they keep the ball better in that area a lot better than they do now.

“Even when Solskjaer played, they had a plan once they got in there, that they could play it into forwards, they could link, so the ball stays in an area where Man Utd can pick teams apart, it doesn’t happen anymore.

“Even with Cavani, who’s not that guy. He’s not that link-up guy to make that happen.

“That kind of clever, inventive forward play in and around the last third that Man Utd just do not do.

“It’s baffling to me that Solskjaer who played in those teams is not looking for those kinds of forwards that can do that. That’s got to happen.”

