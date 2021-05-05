Ian Wright believes that Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero should join Chelsea once he becomes a free agent in the summer.

Wright claimed that it “doesn’t make sense” that Aguero is leaving the Etihad despite being one of the “greatest strikers” in the game.

The 57-year-old also suggested that Aguero could be quite successful partnering with Chelsea’s current crop of attackers such as Mason Mount and Kai Havertz among others.

Sergio Aguero.

Aguero’s current contract with Man City expires in June. The striker’s future has been heavily speculated upon since the Citizens announced that the 32-year-old would be departing the club in the summer.

Aguero has been linked with a move to Barcelona while certain Premier League clubs are also reportedly interested in signing him.

The Argentina international is a bonafide Premier League legend, having scoring 258 goals for Man City, of which 182 have come in the league.

In January 2020, he set the record for scoring the most hat-tricks in the Premier League (12), overtaking Alan Shearer in the process.

Wright on Aguero.

Wright, speaking on the Ringer FC’s Wrighty’s House podcast, believes that Aguero should join Thomas Tuchel’s side in the summer.

“I think that decision has come from Pep Guardiola; Pep Guardiola doesn’t want him there anymore,” Wright said.

“I heard his (Guardiola’s) interview (after the Crystal Palace win), ‘What a goal, what an action, what a player, what a man, I’m incredibly delighted he’s back’ (and) none of that makes sense to me.

“The fact we now know he’s leaving, it doesn’t make sense.

“We’re talking about going into the next phase for Pep to go into that place where he should be (winning the Champions League), where he’s gone with Barcelona but he needs to do it with another team.

“You’re going into that situation without arguably one of the greatest strikers. It doesn’t make sense that he’s leaving.

“Can I throw something out there? He should go to Chelsea.

Sergio Aguero said in 2014 that he would not leave Manchester City until they win the Champions League. His final game for the club will be the final in Istanbul. pic.twitter.com/dlUaQB1yYG — bet365 (@bet365) May 4, 2021

“Can you imagine Aguero up top for Chelsea with Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, all those guys, (Callum) Hudson-Odoi, (Christian) Pulisic around him, that’s 25 goals.

“Me, if I’m Chelsea and I can get him for free, I’m going in. I’ve fabricated this all in my head that he’s vexed with Pep and it’s the kind of thing where he’ll say, ‘Yes, I’m going to go to Chelsea’.”

