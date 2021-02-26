Share and Enjoy !

“He just seems to be getting more and more frustrated.”

Former Arsenal forward Ian Wright has claimed that Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is “upset” with his teammates at the club.

Wright believes that Fernandes is a “leader” at Old Trafford and that his frustration with his United colleagues is “blatantly obvious to see”.

Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes has been a powerful catalyst for the Red Devils’ improved form since his arrival in Manchester last January.

The Portugal international has been involved in 54 goals in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s team during his time at the club.

However, despite Fernandes’ best efforts, Man United have often struggled to get over the line in certain games, such as when they were knocked out of the Champions League by RB Leipzig last December.

Additionally, the 26-year-old’s competitive nature can sometimes manifest itself as visible frustration on the pitch.

Most notably, Fernandes voiced his displeasure against defender Victor Lindelof last August for his shoddy defending against Sevilla, which cost United a spot in the Europa League final.

Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof disagree regarding who was responsible for that Sevilla goal 😳#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/z0vOI8smsn — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 16, 2020

Wright on Fernandes.

As such, Wright spoke on the Wrighty’s House podcast and claimed that the ex-Novara man was getting “more frustrated” with his Red Devils teammates.

“I look at Bruno Fernandes and he just seems to be getting more and more frustrated with people when I’m watching him,” the 57-year-old claimed.

“I don’t want people to take this wrong and say, ‘oh, Wrighty’s digging him out.’

“I’m not digging him out, I just look at leaders like him, he’s obviously the leader of Manchester United, it’s blatantly obvious to see.

“Dennis [Bergkamp] was the leader for us on the pitch and I never saw him get frustrated with individuals to the point where he was turning and doing that thing because it’s so demoralising for you.

“He looks like a perfectionist, if everything is not bang on perfect he seems to be upset.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, Champions League, ian wright, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer