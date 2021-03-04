Former Arsenal teammates at odds with views on Martin Odegaard

Share and Enjoy !

“He brings people into the game, he gives you touches.”

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has hit back at former teammates Martin Keown and Tony Adams for their criticisms of on-loan Gunners midfielder Martin Odegaard.

Wright likened the Norway international to former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Paul Gascoigne and explained that players like Odegaard bring “people into the game”.

Odegaard arrived at the Emirates on a six-month loan spell from Real Madrid during the January transfer window.

In seven appearances for the Gunners this season, the 22-year-old has failed to contribute any goals or assists for the club.

As such, former Arsenal defender Keown criticised Odegaard and claimed he wasn’t ready to contribute to Mikel Arteta’s team.

“Odegaard, I wouldn’t (start) because it’s almost another project which we haven’t got time for now,” Keown told BT Sport.

“We have to win games of football and he’s not ready yet, he’s demonstrated that.”

Ex-Arsenal captain Adams also expressed doubt regarding Odegaard’s ability to adapt to the Premier League.

“Some people respond to it (Premier League) and can do it, some people can’t,” Adams told Stadium Astro.

“If you get them in on loan and go ‘let’s have a look if he can do it or not if he can play in this league’.

“I think the jury’s out. I think he’s a super player, very talented. But is the Premier League for him? Not too sure about that.”

Wright defends Odegaard.

Wright spoke on the Wrighty’s House podcast and defended the Norwegian midfielder following the criticisms from his former teammates.

“People like Odegaard, he brings people into the game, he gives you touches,” Wright explained.

“I remember when I played with Gazza (Gascoigne), Gazza was amazing for that. He gives you the ball, you get touches of the ball.

“I remember playing for England the first time. He said: ‘Wrighty, whenever I’m gonna get it, be behind me, let me know where you are, I’ll turn it round the corner for you, you give it back to me, I’ll pass it out, get yourself some touches early doors and get your confidence up’.

“That’s what he’s like, a generous player.”

