Celtic legend Henrik Larsson has opened up on the positive aspect of his tearful departure from the Hoops back in 2004.

Larsson revealed that he “started crying uncontrollably” during his last league match at Celtic Park. However, the Swede admitted that the occasion allowed the fans to see that he was not as “emotionally cold” as he portrayed himself to be on the pitch.

Larsson is widely regarded as one of the greatest Swedish strikers of all time. He began his senior football career with Högaborgs BK before eventually moving to Celtic in 1997.

Larsson spent seven successful years with the Hoops, scoring an incredible 242 goals in 315 appearances at the club. In addition, he won four Scottish Premiership titles among other trophies with Celtic.

Larsson decided to move to Barcelona in the summer of 2004 and won two La Liga titles and a Champions League during his two-year spell at the Nou Camp.

The former Sweden international eventually retired from his playing career in 2009 and currently serves as the assistant coach to Ronald Koeman at Barcelona.

Henrik Larsson on Celtic exit.

Larsson appeared on the Swedish podcast The Match and opened up on his “emotional” exit from Celtic in 2004.

“I never thought I would be as emotional as I was when I left the field the last league match at home,” Larsson revealed.

“I started crying uncontrollably. It’s nice that you can be surprised in, for me anyway, a positive way.

“It maybe showed everyone that you are not as emotionally cold as I deliberately chose to be on the pitch.

“They got to see another side of me and I think the people there appreciated it very much and that is one of the reasons why I am still so acclaimed there.”

