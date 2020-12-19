Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has earned an Anfield statue according to Roy Hodgson

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has cemented his place among the club’s pantheon of greats having led his side to Premier League and Champions League trophies in recent years. As such, former Reds boss Hodgson claims that the 30-year-old has guaranteed himself a statue at the club someday.

Hodgson left Liverpool before ‘Hendo’ arrived from Sunderland in 2011, but managed him during his tenure as England manager.

“He’s an exceptional player, one who works exceptionally hard at his game and one who has got consistently better,” Hodgson said.

“In 2012, when he’d just moved to Liverpool, we took him with us for his first England trip in the Euros to Poland and Ukraine. He was a very different player to the one he is today.

“He’s worked so hard on his game to become the lead figure at that club. He works hard on his game technically and tactically as well. I’d certainly support his candidacy for BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

“I tend always to vote for football people because that’s my world and I know the people in football, so I’m pleased he’s nominated, and I wish him all the best for that.”

Having witnessed the player’s determination and will to improve first hand, Hodgson has no doubts that the England international deserves his own monument at Anfield.

“Certainly a lot in his life will be of a very high standard at the moment in terms of his satisfaction because to lead Liverpool to their first trophy after so many years and to do it in such spectacular fashion, that’s already guaranteed his statue outside Anfield one day.”

Hogdson was also quizzed on how Jurgen Klopp’s current side compared to the great Liverpool sides from the ’80s.

Jordan Henderson has his very own mural outside Anfield 🔴🏆 pic.twitter.com/0gpSn6y9BY — Goal (@goal) July 25, 2020

“Liverpool in the 80s were a wonderful team, and you can’t really compare – the danger with comparisons is always the distance. In the past it gives it a bit more of a magical appeal,” he replied.

“They were two fantastic Liverpool eras, and the last one went on for a very long time. The team that Bill Shankly started was carried on by Bob Paisley and Joe Fagan and was unbelievably successful.

“I’m sure Liverpool are hoping this next era is going to be just as successful. In terms of quality, the 80s team and the 2019 team, you are talking about two first-class sides.”

