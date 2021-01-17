“Strange. Very strange”

Liverpool welcomed arch-rivals Manchester United to Anfield on Sunday in a highly anticipated clash.

However, the game failed to yield a winner as both teams had to settle for a goalless draw at the full-time whistle.

The result leaves Man United at the top of the table on 37 points — two points ahead of second-placed Leicester City.

However, at halftime Liverpool fans took to Twitter to criticise referee Paul Tierney for blowing the half time whistle ahead of time just when Sadio Mane was through on goal.

Mane managed to run in behind Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at 45:54 seconds on the clock when Tierney blew his whistle, despite there being one minute of added time.

Following the match, Reds captain Jordan Henderson spoke to Sky Sports and expressed his disapproval of Tierney’s decision.

🗣 "We weren't happy about that, very strange. He's through on goal" Jordan Henderson on the referee blowing the whistle 6 seconds early at half-time pic.twitter.com/nz6Yq37Hgj — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 17, 2021

“We weren’t happy about [the referee blowing early for half-time],” he admitted.

“Strange. Very strange. I dunno. But still, there was plenty of time after that for us to score a goal.”

“Better team.”

Henderson also outlined his disappointment at failing to secure three points on the day but felt his side were the better team.

“We’re a bit disappointed we haven’t taken the three points,” he said.

“We did enough to win the game, especially first half – a lot of the ball, creating chances, just couldn’t find the back of the net really.

“They had one or two chances, to be fair to them, but overall I felt we were the better team.

“We knew they were dangerous on the counter-attack, their record away from home speaks for itself. But I thought our counter-pressing was good and we limited them to one or two moments.”

Henderson also spoke on Jurgen Klopp’s decision to play him as a makeshift centre-back.

🗣 "It's interesting to play there, the manager asked me to do a job and I try my best to do that" Jordan Henderson on playing at centre-back for Liverpool pic.twitter.com/8hUldGjdex — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 17, 2021

“It’s interesting to play there,” he said.

“It’s difficult at times but the manager has asked me to a do a job and I’ll do my best.”

Goal drought.

This match happened to be the third consecutive PL game in which Liverpool have failed to score and Henderson felt that his team lacked the killer instinct in front of goal but also highlighted the positives from the match.

“We’re not getting any luck in the box at the minute,” said the England international.

“That can happen in football – you have to keep going, keep working hard, and hope it’ll change quickly. A clean sheet is a positive for us.

🗣 "It's a strange season, there's still a long way to go" Jordan Henderson post-match thoughts on the draw with Manchester United pic.twitter.com/w1E3m5Sbst — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 17, 2021

“Our performance level hasn’t been up to the standard in the past few weeks, as we know, but it’s a strange season for everyone.

“We’ll not stop now. The performance was very good today and that’s all you can do, leave everything on the pitch. We did that today so we can’t be too down.”

