“He’s still not a very confident boy.”

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has offered an explanation for Gareth Bale‘s lacklustre form during his current loan spell with Spurs.

Redknapp has suggested that Bale’s poor performances could be down to his lack of confidence and claimed that the Welshman “needs somebody to believe in him”.

Bale arrived at Spurs on a season-long loan from Real Madrid last year. It was hoped that the move would serve to rejuvenate the Wales international’s waning club career.

The 31-year-old frequently found himself on the bench during his final few seasons at Real, and it has been much of the same since his arrival in London.

Bale has made just two Premier League starts this season and has completed a 90-minute game just once. Additionally, he has scored just four goals in 15 appearances for the club.

Manager Jose Mourinho appears to have lost confidence in the two-time La Liga winner as evidenced by Bale’s absence from the FA Cup matchday squad for the game against Everton.

Redknapp on Bale.

Redknapp spoke to talkSPORT and expressed his disappointment at how Bale’s loan spell has turned out.

“I’m disappointed with how it’s gone for him,” the former Portsmouth manager said.

“I was really expecting big things from Gareth when he came back.”

The 73-year-old suggested that the four-time Champions League winner’s lack of confidence might be affecting his performances.

“He’s not the most confident of boys,” the Englishman said.

“I know he’s been one of the top players in the world, let’s be honest, there was a spell where for me he’d probably been the third-best player around behind (Lionel) Messi and (Cristiano) Ronaldo.

“But he’s still not a very confident boy. He’s one of those lads who, no matter how great you are, it doesn’t change his personality, and he’s a very quiet lad. He needs confidence and he needs somebody to believe in him.”

