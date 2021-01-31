“I’m sure Frank isn’t the one behind all the signings.”

Veteran English manager Harry Redknapp has claimed that former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard didn’t sign off on most of Chelsea’s summer signings.

Redknapp also revealed that club left-back Ben Chilwell was the only arrival that Lampard approved of.

The Blues embarked on a lavish spending spree last year in a bid to strengthen their squad.

The club brought in the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech among others at a cost of over £200m.

Lampard sacked.

Lampard was dismissed from his managerial role last week after just 18 months at the helm.

The Englishman’s first season with the Blues saw them secure a top-four finish in the league and reach an FA Cup final.

1.67 – Frank Lampard's points per game average of 1.67 is the 4th lowest of any permanent Chelsea manager in the Premier League, with the 1.35 goals per game conceded under his reign the worst at the club. Door. pic.twitter.com/dlYtzG6l1x — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 25, 2021

However, his second season didn’t go according to plan as his side went from topping the table in December 2020 to their current position in seventh — 11 points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Roman Abramovich replaced the former Derby County coach with Thomas Tuchel who was appointed on an 18-month contract last Tuesday.

Redknapp on Chelsea’s recruitment.

However, Redknapp spoke out in defence of his nephew and claimed that all but one of the club’s summer signings were brought in without Lampard’s approval.

“Anyone thinking the manager is the one responsible for the big-money signings these days has the wrong idea of modern football,” he revealed in his column for The Sun.

“These days it is pretty much all down to the head of recruitment, which means you are relying on someone else’s judgment.

“But I’m sure Frank isn’t the one behind all the signings Chelsea have made.

“I’d say the only one he was mad keen on getting was Ben Chilwell. That’s how crazy the game has become.”

Redknapp also outlined that the club’s excessive summer expenditure meant that Lampard was under immense pressure to play his marquee signings and ensure that they were an instant success.

Additionally, he explained that if certain players were underperforming on the pitch, the club would direct the blame at the coach instead of the former

