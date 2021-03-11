“They make themselves look really, really foolish.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness has hit out at VAR following a controversial decision during Manchester City’s game against Southampton on Wednesday.

During the first half of the match, Man City‘s Phil Foden was seemingly denied a penalty after a challenge from Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

However, VAR decided to overlook the incident, which drew criticism from Souness in the studio, who labelled the VAR officials as “foolish”.

Man City vs Southampton.

Pep Guardiola’s Man City welcomed Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton to the Etihad for their Premier League clash on Wednesday.

The encounter turned out to be a high-scoring affair with seven goals being scored on the night. In the end, it was the Citizens who managed to secure all three points, following a convincing 5-2 victory.

The result consolidates City’s position at the top of the league table, putting them 14 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United, who have played a game less.

🍾 Man of the Match, @ManCity's Phil Foden Assisted 2 goals in a @premierleague game for the first time 4 shots 🥇

3 shots on target 🥇

3 chances created 🥇

2 assists 🥇 pic.twitter.com/Y3TzjDcfdh — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 10, 2021

VAR controversy.

However, despite their comfortable victory, City might feel hard done not to have been awarded a penalty in the first half of the game.

In the 31st minute, Foden burst into the penalty box in an attempt to capitalise on a loose ball, but he was brought down by a challenge from keeper McCarthy in the process.

The referee dismissed any claims for a penalty and the VAR officials in Stockley Park concurred, as they saw fit not to alert the referee to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor.

🗣️ "If he went to the monitor he would have given a penalty" Dermot Gallagher runs through the VAR process as Man City were 𝗻𝗼𝘁 awarded a penalty for a foul on Phil Foden pic.twitter.com/k7QPP0rrEK — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 11, 2021

Souness hits out at VAR.

At halftime, Souness criticised VAR for making the wrong call during the incident.

“That was a very obvious penalty, we could see it,” Souness told Sky Sports.

“We see the same pictures as everyone in Stockley Park but it’s a classic case of the matchday referee calls it or doesn’t call it, and the ones in Stockley Park support him.

🗣"They just make it up as they go along" Graeme Souness can't believe Manchester City weren't given a penalty after goalkeeper Alex Mccarthy brought down Phil Foden in area during the first half pic.twitter.com/pHD6e16nQC — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 10, 2021

“They make themselves look really, really foolish. The referee got it wrong, and they have the chance to look at it from all different camera angles, and it is very obvious to everyone that there has been contact (with Foden).

“It’s scary, I don’t know what is going on. He doesn’t get any of the ball, these guys at Stockley Park must be having a toilet break. It is nonsense, they make themselves look stupid.”

