Graeme Souness feels that Liverpool won’t be looking forward to facing Manchester United.

Liverpool legend Souness admitted that Jurgen Klopp’s side are “huffing and puffing” at the moment and that “for the first time Liverpool will go into a game nervous” ahead of Sunday’s clash against arch-rivals Man United.

Liverpool v Man United.

Klopp’s side ended a 30-year wait for the league title last year sweeping aside teams with ease as they cruised to their maiden Premier League trophy. This season, things haven’t turned out to be so straightforward as Liverpool have struggled with fatigue, inconsistency, injuries and fixture congestion.

As such, they’ve stuttered in their title defence but remain in contention, sitting just three points behind leaders Man United.

With Liverpool still nursing their way through an injury crisis, Souness admits that his former side may encounter a difficult game on Sunday.

Souness on Liverpool v Man United.

“When you’re a top team, you only worry about yourselves,” he told Sky Sports.

“That’s been the case at Liverpool for the last few years, but this season is difficult.

“Liverpool are huffing and puffing, that is a fact, it’s not me picking a dramatic statement out of the sky. They are not the same team, not finding the same consistency, but they sit second in the league.

“They will think that even with them not being at it, they are still second and very much in the fight, but if there’s one game United want to win or one game Liverpool want to win, this is the one.

“The rivalry is enormous and has always been there; they are two monstrous football clubs with monstrous successes behind them.

“I think for the first time Liverpool will go into the game nervous. For the last two years, it has been non-stop plaudits for them, and correctly so because the football has been magnificent, but that has not been there this season, consistently.

“That’s why they’ve dropped points you wouldn’t have imagined them to.

Jamie Carragher: "I actually think Sunday is a bigger game for Liverpool. The onus is more on them. If United won at Anfield that would send shockwaves through the Premier League. It's a game where Liverpool need to show they are the champions." #awlfc [sky] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) January 15, 2021

“When they are at their best, they bully teams, especially high up the pitch, but I don’t see that consistently this year.

“So going back in recent history, I don’t think there has been a better time for United to be going to Anfield.

“This is as good as it will get for them. They will go there, believing they can get a result.”

