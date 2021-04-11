“They’ll be very dangerous from now on.”

Graeme Souness has revealed the team that he believes has the second-best squad of players in the Premier League behind only Manchester City.

Souness snubbed his former side Liverpool and instead claimed that Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea have the second-best group of footballers in the league, adding that they are “pretty near” to City in terms of their squad quality.

Chelsea.

Chelsea faced off against Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace for their Premier League tie on Saturday. Tuchel’s side came away with a commanding 4-1 victory at Selhurst Park.

Christian Pulisic managed a brace as the Blues bounced back from their shock 5-2 loss against West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

The result leaves them fifth in the league table with 54 points from 31 games, with seven matches left to play in the season.

Last summer, Chelsea undertook a £250m spending spree in the transfer window bringing in the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz among other players.

However, despite the talented additions to the squad, several players failed to hit top form and live up to the expectations placed upon them. The team’s lacklustre displays resulted in then-manager Frank Lampard getting sacked by the club.

However current boss Tuchel appears to have improved the performances of the team as the season enters into the final stretch.

Souness on Chelsea.

Souness spoke with Sky Sports following Chelsea‘s 4-1 win over Palace and stated that the only piece that Chelsea’s squad lacks is a prolific goalscorer.

“When you look at the team that started for Chelsea and their subs, I would put them as having the second-best squad in the Premier League behind Manchester City,” Souness said.

“I think City have an incredible squad, and I’d go so far as to say the best I’ve ever seen in English football. But I think Chelsea have the second-best group.

🗣"I would put Chelsea in having the 2nd best squad in the Premier League behind Manchester City." Graeme Souness thinks Chelsea have a squad that could rival Manchester City in the Premier League and believes they are near the finished article to compete for titles pic.twitter.com/iRLCKc7NSN — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 10, 2021

“Other than having a 25 goals a season man, I think they’re pretty near. If they get (a new goalscorer) they’ll be very dangerous from now on.

“I think they create so many chances, you look at the chances they created today and the ball retention, they need someone. They’re not always going to have those chances.

“They need someone who can put the ball in the net better than what they’ve got right now, that’s the only thing missing from that group of players.

“Then you factor in Mason Mount, 21, (Callum) Hudson-Odoi, what’s he, 20? 21? (Christian) Pulisic, (Hakim) Ziyech, they’ve got a lot of young players who should theoretically only get better next year.”

Read More About: Chelsea, Graeme Souness, Liverpool, Manchester City, Premier League