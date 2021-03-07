Share and Enjoy !

“Some of them have not stood up to the challenge.”

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has said that it is “unfathomable” how the Reds have gone from being a good team to an average side at the moment.

Jurgen Klopp’s men slumped to their sixth straight home defeat on Sunday following a 1-0 loss to Scott Parker’s Fulham in the Premier League.

The result leaves Liverpool in seventh place on 43 points, four points off a Champions League place.

Goals at Anfield in 2021: Manchester City: 4

Everton: 2

Liverpool, Burnley, Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham: 1 💀 pic.twitter.com/X7DJfg5ARV — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 7, 2021

Souness criticises Liverpool.

Souness appeared on Sky Sports and was asked by host David Jones as to how much further Liverpool could fall during the current campaign.

“Given where they were prior to this game, I still felt (that) they could get themselves into the top-four,” Souness said.

“It’s a double-edged thing for me, when you start with some of your main players on the bench, the message that it sends to Fulham today is (that) ‘they’re not showing us respect’.

“As a manager, that’s how I would’ve used it: ‘They’re thinking they can pick a reserve team to turn you lot over. You’ve got to go out and prove them wrong.’

“I think when you hand the initiative to the opposition, and you end up chasing the game, it’s totally wrong, you end up bringing on some of your main men to try and claw the game back.

“The way I was brought up from my time at Liverpool was ‘start right, get your goals’.

🗣"When you win a trophy that is parked , enjoy it for a week, now it is for next season" Graeme Souness is in shock over how different Liverpool are this season compared to their title success pic.twitter.com/PaU8eg6cUA — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 7, 2021

“It is unfathomable, I struggle to say it, it just beggars belief how a team can go from being so good to so average.

“And it’s okay asking questions about the manager (but) it’s about the players. You know, Jurgen Klopp at this time has found out exactly what he’s got in his dressing room.

“Some of them have not stood up to the challenge.

Liverpool have failed to win any of their last eight home games in the Premier League – their worst top-flight run in 69 years. Not nice 😣 pic.twitter.com/hWJJj0fPWt — Goal (@goal) March 7, 2021

“When you’re a big player and you win a trophy, that’s parked (to the side). Enjoy it for a week, now it’s about next season. You go into the close season, every day you’re lying on the beach, you’re thinking of the challenges that are coming ahead.

“I would say some of those players haven’t done that. That’s not Liverpool, it’s all about winning again and again and again.”

Keane on Liverpool.

Fellow Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane also shared his thoughts on the performance and felt that the reigning Premier League champions lacked unity.

“The biggest worry that I have for Liverpool, I suppose, is (that) to me, they’re not playing as a team,” Keane said.

🗣"They are not playing as a team, it is crisis time for Liverpool" Roy Keane's honest assessment of Liverpool's title defence this season pic.twitter.com/6ppfxXkWTJ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 7, 2021

“The signs have been there for the last few months and you’re thinking ‘are they really that bad?’

“It’s obviously crisis time for Liverpool now, they are not playing as a team and that should be the manager’s biggest worry.”

115 – Following their 16 attempts this afternoon, Liverpool have now failed to score with each of their last 115 shots at Anfield in the @premierleague (ex. pens), the longest ever run by a side at home since we have exact times of shots available in the competition. Riddle. https://t.co/cyuijRhvZG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2021

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: fulham, Graeme Souness, Liverpool, Premier League, roy keane