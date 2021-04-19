“He gets the job done.”

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has shared his thoughts regarding Jose Mourinho‘s future following his sacking as the Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Souness claimed that Mourinho remains a “big manager” and added that the 58-year-old would be “welcomed by other big clubs”.

Mourinho was named the Spurs manager in November 2019 as a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino.

The Portuguese coach had lasted less than 18 months at the helm of the North London club before being dismissed from the role on Monday morning.

Mourinho was reportedly recruited to help the club secure silverware with Spurs’ last trophy arriving back in 2008 when they beat Chelsea to win the League Cup.

However, Mourinho failed to win any trophies during his short-lived tenure at the club. Spurs finished sixth in the Premier League during Mourinho’s first season in charge.

Tottenham got off to a great start in the league during the current campaign but eventually faded in form as the season progressed.

In addition, they were knocked out of the Europa League and the FA Cup and currently find themselves seventh in the league, five points off a top-four position.

Souness on Mourinho.

Souness, speaking on Sky Sports, claimed that Mourinho would continue to be “attractive” to clubs despite his Spurs sacking.

“He’s a big name, a big manager. He will be welcomed by other big clubs,” Souness said.

“He’s got a track record that is right up there with the very best, he’s got a way of working which isn’t so attractive to a lot of people, but he gets the job done.

“Things haven’t worked as Spurs this time around, he’s left in the week of a cup final, but he did fulfil that ambition by getting them there.

“I think he will still be attractive (to clubs) if he’s still got the appetite.”

Souness also admitted to being surprised at the timing of Mourinho’s sacking.

“I’m surprised, the timing is most unusual with a cup final on the horizon,” Souness continued.

“Something has gone on to bring this all to a head, I don’t think Jose would have been terribly happy with the way (the) league form was going.

“To second guess what’s happened, Jose is an experienced manager and he has become so frustrated with the players.

“News of unrest in the dressing room then gets back to the decision-makers at the club and then there is only one outcome, and that is for the manager to go.”

