Graeme Souness has some important advice for Gareth Bale.

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has urged Tottenham Hotspur forward Gareth Bale to make his voice heard about his lack of playing time at the club.

Souness believes that Bale appears to be “happy to sit on the bench” amid a disappointing loan spell with the team at which he announced himself on the world stage.

Bale’s poor season.

The Wales international was granted a start against Brighton on Sunday but failed to influence the game as Spurs were condemned to a 1-0 loss.

Bale has managed just two Premier League starts all season and has scored just three goals in all competitions.

The Real Madrid loanee has failed to live up to expectations at the club following his much-hyped arrival last September.

Bale found game time hard to come by at Real Madrid and was benched for much of his last two seasons with the Spanish giants.

It was hoped that his return to Tottenham would help kickstart his stagnating career and aid Spurs in their hunt for trophies.

However, very little has changed for the four-time Champions League winner as Jose Mourinho has frequently resorted to leaving him on the bench.

I’ve played with Bale and he always had this inner confidence and self belief this kind of quiet arrogance, he seems a shadow of the player I knew #Bale — Jamie Ohara (@Mrjamieohara1) January 31, 2021

Souness on Gareth Bale.

In light of this, Souness has urged Bale to speak up on his reduced role at the club or risk missing out on the best years of his career.

“I am looking at him, a world-class player, he comes back to the club he professes to love and it’s as if he has been happy to sit on the bench,” Souness told Sky Sports.

Souness 🗣 "If he came out publicly and said I'm angry at not playing, get a few banner headlines." Carlton 🗣 "He would get called a bad egg." Jamie Redknapp, Graeme Souness & Carlton Cole argue about Gareth Bale's lack of game time pic.twitter.com/bFBShRT9yY — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 31, 2021

“Now, if he is not happy with that, and that is what he was accused of at Real Madrid, if he is not happy, then be vocal about it.

“Let the Spurs supporters know you are not happy and not getting enough minutes.

“This is a guy who was a genuine – and we don’t know if he still is because we haven’t seen enough of him – world-class footballer.

“At 31, these should be his peak years… I played my best football at 31. These should be his best years, coming back where he is much-loved.

“During games, subs are being made and the camera goes on him. He is not perturbed at not being one of the players going on.”

Read More About: gareth bale, Graeme Souness, jose mourinho, tottenham hotspur