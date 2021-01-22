“It’s a bad miss.”

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness delivered a scathing assessment of striker Divock Origi following his glaring miss in front of goal during his team’s 1-0 loss to Burnley on Thursday night.

The result means that Jurgen Klopp’s side have failed to score in four consecutive Premier League games — their worst goal drought since 2005. Additionally, it brings their 68-game unbeaten run at Anfield to an end.

The Clarets managed to secure all three points on the night courtesy of a penalty in the 83rd minute which was put away by Ashley Barnes.

Liverpool now sit fourth in the table, six points behind leaders Manchester United with their hopes of retaining their title slowly slipping away.

Klopp opted to replace Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino with Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in his front three.

However, Origi didn’t have the best of games. With the match still scoreless, the Belgian was presented with a great opportunity to secure three points but he failed to take advantage of the situation.

That moment proved to be a fitting indictment of Liverpool’s current struggles in front of goal and Souness was critical of the former Lille man’s miss.

“Anyone but him, really, if it had been any of the normal front three,” Souness told Sky Sports.

“I know he’s got some important goals for them, but I did say to you, as he was going through that he’s not gonna score here.

“His first touch is great, second touch great — gives himself time to open the body up and he’s missed it.

“You can say if it was six inches lower, or six inches to the left then it’s a goal, but it wasn’t. He doesn’t hit it in the back of the net, it’s a bad miss.

Jurgen Klopp's reaction to Liverpool's loss at Anfield in April 2017 69 games later and the incredible unbeaten run is over ❌pic.twitter.com/2FKPv8oJ4q — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 22, 2021

“You’ve gone on the minutes and no goals. In the last four and a half games, they’ve had 75 efforts, Liverpool, and scored one goal.

“75 efforts – that’s not champions. I think you saw Jurgen at the end, with Sean Dyche, that’s all part of it (frustration).”

Liverpool’s next game is against Man United in the FA Cup on Sunday at Old Trafford.

