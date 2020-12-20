World Cup winner Gianluigi Buffon remains traumatised by PSG’s 2019 collapse against Manchester United in the Champions League

Gianluigi Buffon’s former side Paris St Germain faced off against Manchester United in the Round of 16 during the 2018-19 Champions League season. United’s hopes of progressing appeared slim following a 2-0 first-leg loss at home to the French side.

However, the Red Devils beat the odds to pull off an amazing comeback in the French capital, winning 3-1 in the second leg thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku.

On that fateful night for PSG, Buffon was in between the sticks and witnessed his side’s collapse first hand. The Italian believes that complacency cost the Parisiens the game and the result continues to haunt the Juventus keeper to this day.

“It’s a game that I think about at least three or four times a week,” he revealed to L’Equipe.

“It wakes me up a lot of regrets.

“I was sure that this season we would have reached the final, of that I was sure.

“In Manchester, we won a huge game [2-0 with goals from Kimpembe and Mbappé] with a great show of force. Unfortunately, I blame myself for an incredible mistake.

“A mistake that, with the experience I had, I should not have made.

“We thought it was a formality, and I got carried away. It was as if that match was of little value because we had already won 2-0 in the first leg and they, the poor, had two players available and nine young people.”

Buffon explained that he wasn’t in the right state of mind for the match.

“Mentally, that night, as the match approached, in concentration, I was not the usual ‘Gigi’,” he added.

“I did not have the strength or the energy to perceive that we were preparing this match too lightly. And maybe so as not to be the old man who gets everyone drunk, I didn’t say: ‘Oh guys, we’re not there, we don’t have the right mentality’. Me too, I let myself be taken.

“At Juventus, that would not have happened. I was sure that this season we would have reached the final, I was convinced of it.”

