Gerry Marsden, singer of You’ll Never Walk Alone, dies aged 78 after short illness

by Jeff Simon
Gerry Marsden, singer of the iconic Liverpool anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ has tragically passed away aged 78

Gerry and the Pacemakers singer Gerry Marsden, whose version of You’ll Never Walk Alone became a footballing anthem for his hometown club of Liverpool, died following a short illness.

His friend Pete Price confirmed the news on Sunday.

Marsden’s band was one of the biggest success stories of the Merseybeat era and became the first band to have their first three songs top the chart in 1963.

Marsden was awarded an MBE in 2003 for his services to charity in light of his support towards victims of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

At the time, he admitted that he was “over the moon” to have received the award following his ardent support for charities across Merseyside.

Price revealed that his friend died following an infection in his heart.

“Sending all the love in the world to Pauline and his family. You’ll Never Walk Alone,” he wrote in a post on Twitter.

Liverpool FC also posted on social media that Marsden’s words would “live on forever with us”.

While Marsden had achieved a great many things over his storied career, he is best known for his cover of a Rodgers and Hammerstein musical number from 1945 — You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The late singer had his work cut out trying to convince his bandmates to record it as their third single but it turned out to be his most enduring hit.

Marsden told the Liverpool FC website how You’ll Never Walk Alone was adopted by the club’s fans as soon as it topped the chart in 1963 in a 2013 interview.

“I remember being at Anfield and before every kick-off, they used to play the top 10 from number 10 to number one, and so You’ll Never Walk Alone was played before the match,” he revealed.

“I was at the game and the fans started singing it.

“When it went out of the top 10 they took the song off the playlist and then for the next match the Kop were shouting ‘Where’s our song?’ So they had to put it back on.

“Now, every time I go to the game I still get goose pimples when the song comes on and I sing my head off.”

Alongside the Anfield faithful, the iconic tune has also been adopted by fans at both Celtic in Scotland and Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram posted a tribute on Twitter, saying he was “devastated” by the news.

