Gerry Marsden, singer of the iconic Liverpool anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ has tragically passed away aged 78

Gerry and the Pacemakers singer Gerry Marsden, whose version of You’ll Never Walk Alone became a footballing anthem for his hometown club of Liverpool, died following a short illness.

His friend Pete Price confirmed the news on Sunday.

Marsden’s band was one of the biggest success stories of the Merseybeat era and became the first band to have their first three songs top the chart in 1963.

Marsden was awarded an MBE in 2003 for his services to charity in light of his support towards victims of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

Everyone at #CelticFC sends their deepest condolences to the family & friends of Gerry Marsden. Gerry’s famous lyrics will live on at Celtic Park forever. You’ll Never Walk Alone 💚🍀 https://t.co/JlNIVglFO1 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 3, 2021

At the time, he admitted that he was “over the moon” to have received the award following his ardent support for charities across Merseyside.

Price revealed that his friend died following an infection in his heart.

“Sending all the love in the world to Pauline and his family. You’ll Never Walk Alone,” he wrote in a post on Twitter. It’s with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the Legendary Gerry Marsden MBE after a short illness which was an infection in his heart has sadly passed away. Sending all the love in the world to Pauline and his family. You’ll Never Walk Alone pic.twitter.com/Ezd9WcdeQK — Pete Price (@PeteCityPrice) January 3, 2021 Liverpool FC also posted on social media that Marsden’s words would “live on forever with us”. It is with such great sadness that we hear of Gerry Marsden’s passing. Gerry’s words will live on forever with us. You’ll Never Walk Alone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5W4yspmLRV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 3, 2021 While Marsden had achieved a great many things over his storied career, he is best known for his cover of a Rodgers and Hammerstein musical number from 1945 — You’ll Never Walk Alone. The late singer had his work cut out trying to convince his bandmates to record it as their third single but it turned out to be his most enduring hit. Marsden told the Liverpool FC website how You’ll Never Walk Alone was adopted by the club’s fans as soon as it topped the chart in 1963 in a 2013 interview. “I remember being at Anfield and before every kick-off, they used to play the top 10 from number 10 to number one, and so You’ll Never Walk Alone was played before the match,” he revealed. RIP Gerry Marsden pic.twitter.com/ZkXBX0yKdu — TLK (@Tlkkltk) January 3, 2021 “I was at the game and the fans started singing it. “When it went out of the top 10 they took the song off the playlist and then for the next match the Kop were shouting ‘Where’s our song?’ So they had to put it back on. “Now, every time I go to the game I still get goose pimples when the song comes on and I sing my head off.” Alongside the Anfield faithful, the iconic tune has also been adopted by fans at both Celtic in Scotland and Borussia Dortmund in Germany. Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram posted a tribute on Twitter, saying he was “devastated” by the news. Lost too many good friends in 2020, so was glad to see the back of it. Was notified of the death of another of my great friends this morning.

Devastated.

YNWA. — Steve Rotheram (@MetroMayorSteve) January 3, 2021

