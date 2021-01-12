 Close sidebar

Gary Neville praises ‘maverick’ Paul Pogba following match winning performance against Burnley

by Jeff Simon
Gary Neville praised Paul Pogba following his performance against Burnley.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville singled out praise for midfielder Paul Pogba following his match-winning goal in United’s 1-0 win over Burnley on Tuesday night.

Pogba struck in the second half to grab all three points for the Red Devils sending them to the top of the league table — three points clear of rivals Liverpool.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side struggled to break down Sean Dyche’s Burnley in a tightly-contested game before Pogba provided the breakthrough from an exquisite Marcus Rashford cross.

Following the game, former United defender Neville praised the World Cup winner’s contributions.

“I really think Pogba’s far better when he plays off that left-hand side forward position because it frees him up,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“It makes him more like a maverick, he can go and do his little one-on-ones, his little tricks. I think when he plays deeper, he sometimes stands still and plays and tries to look for the killer pass too early. Sometimes it comes off, but sometimes he gets too deep.

“I’ve been critical of Paul Pogba at times in the last few years because I felt like he’s nowhere near his standard, but he’s been the best player on the pitch in this second-half for United.

“Quite often, Bruno Fernandes gets the plaudits, but his aerial play has been fantastic for Manchester United in these last few weeks, winning headers in the centre of midfield and he gets forward after it.

“It’s such a true strike – he gets a little bit of help with the deflection – but take nothing away from him. His influence in the second-half has been big.”

The result means that this is the first time that Manchester United have ended the day top of the Premier League table having played 17 matches since the final day of their title-winning campaign in 2012/13 under Sir Alex Ferguson. 

Next up for United is Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on Sunday in what could end up being a title-deciding clash.

