Gary Neville names the two players Manchester United cannot live without

by Jeff Simon
Gary Neville

Manchester United legend has singled out two irreplaceable pieces in the team’s jigsaw

Former United defender Gary Neville heaped praise on two United players who he believes are the most important members of Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer’s squad.

Gary Neville

Neville is of the opinion that the Red Devils cannot live without the services of midfielder Bruno Fernades and defender Harry Maguire.

Fernandes has firmly established himself as a powerhouse and fan favourite at Old Trafford only 11 months into his United career. The 26-year-old helped his side to a third-place Premier League finish last season and this season, he’s continued in the same vein.

The ex-Sporting man has pitched in with 15 goal contributions this season placing United third in the table, just five points off the top.

Maguire meanwhile has faced frequent criticism since his move from Leicester in the summer of 2019. His form in the early stages of this season left a lot to be desired but the 27-year-old has recovered well and is playing at his best form right now.

Harry Maguire

As such, Gary Neville insists that the England international’s continued presence in the side will be vital to their future success. The former right-back believes that Solskjaer will face a conundrum when deciding to rotate the two players during the crowded festive period.

“They are the two players who I think are irreplaceable,” he told the Sky Sports Podcast.

“Fernandes is irreplaceable, they are a way off without him. He’s a vital piece of the jigsaw.

“Maguire, I think, you’d know if he was missing. My gut feeling is that they would miss him enormously.

“I know some people say he’s not the best defender in the league, that he’s not done brilliantly since he came for £80m, but he’s a big presence in the heart of the defence.

“He’s good on the ball, he’s composed and he’s good in the air. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, sometimes he gets caught but he’s a good centre-back, a really good centre-back and a big presence in that team.

“Him and Fernandes, I’m not sure they can [rest them] at this moment in time because Ole hasn’t got the luxury to lose a game, unfortunately.”

