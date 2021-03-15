 Close sidebar

Gary Neville plays down impact of Man United’s newest appointments

by Jeff Simon
Gary Neville

“I don’t see the appointments this week being massively influential in the first team success.”

Gary Neville isn’t convinced that Manchester United‘s newest backroom appointments of John Murtough and Darren Fletcher will have a significant impact on the first team’s success.

Last week, Murtough was appointed as the club’s inaugural Football Director, while Fletcher was handed the role of Technical Director.

However, Neville believes that the Red Devils’ latest appointments won’t be “massively influential” in terms of improving the first team’s chances of securing a trophy.

Neville on Murtough and Fletcher.

“I think the appointments of John Murtough and Darren Fletcher are internal appointments really, John Murtough has been at the club for eight seasons,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“Darren Fletcher has obviously known the club for a long time. It’s quite clear that the direction of the club is to go down the path of people who know and understand the DNA of the club.

“Nicky Butt, Michael Carrick, Mike Phelan, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer…there’s five or six players that have lived through the Sir Alex Ferguson era, that know what it means.

Darren Fletcher

“In terms of the appointment of John Murtough as Football Director, I don’t see that as being a critical appointment in the sense of Manchester United winning or not winning the league in the next three or four years.

“When you look at the job description, I don’t think he has the veto to sack the manager or appoint a manager, sign a player or get rid of a player. I think that will still come down to the same people as before.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Man United challenge.

Neville also explained that the backroom staff’s biggest challenge would be to raise Man United to Manchester City‘s level in the coming months.

“There is still a big step up to get to the level of Manchester City and that’s the big jump that John Murtough, Darren Fletcher, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the rest of the staff have to make in the next 12-18 months,” Neville said.

“I don’t see the appointments this week being massively influential in the first team success in terms of winning a Champions League or league title.”

