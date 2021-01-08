Gary Neville has criticised what he perceives as “hypocrisy” from the English FA.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has accused the FA of hypocritical behaviour over their criticism of Manchester United during the Edinson Cavani case.

Cavani was banned for three matches and fined a £100,000 by the FA over the use of the word “negrito” in an Instagram post which was posted in response to his friend following a 3-2 victory over Southampton in November.

The 33-year-old deleted the post as soon as its potentially racist context was pointed out to him.

On Thursday, the FA released a detailed document about the charge stating that they were “surprised” that Manchester United had not provided the ex-PSG man with cultural and media training following his arrival at Old Trafford.

The FA’s written reasons for Cavani’s ban read as follows:

“Having signed for Manchester United in early October 2020, the player had received no media training specific to his residence in this country [sic] to enable him to be better placed to understand the cultural differences that might give rise to issues with a foreign player posting information on a social media platform.

“In light of the player’s high profile in the game, his inability to speak English and the fact that he had approaching eight million Instagram followers, the Commission were surprised that no such ‘training’ had been specifically put in place for the player by his club.”

Neville on FA’s hypocrisy.

However, former United player and Sky Sports pundit Neville was less than pleased with the FA’s criticisms of Manchester United’s diversity training and accused the organisation of “hypocrisy”.

He referenced the fact that former FA chairman Greg Clarke resigned in November over his own use of language when referring to black players during a parliamentary commons select committee.

The FA criticising any other party for lack of Diversity and Inclusion training is hypocrisy at its best! I’m sure I saw an FA chairman in front a commons select committee 6 weeks ago represent their own training programme really well! https://t.co/Ki1D0M94Za — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 8, 2021

“The FA criticising any other party for lack of diversity and inclusion training is hypocrisy at its best!” he tweeted.

“I’m sure I saw an FA chairman in front (of) a commons select committee six weeks ago represent their own training programme really well!”

Neville has previously argued in favour of more diversity and inclusion training for everyone involved in football when speaking about Cavani’s Instagram post.

“We hear the words education and training and yet football is still incapable of putting a curriculum in place for its players, for its members, for its fans that is compulsory,” Neville told Sky Sports in November.

“Why is Edinson Cavani not subjected to diversity inclusion training and education the minute he comes into this country?

“If we truly are going to root out discrimination in this country it has to become part of the curriculum, in school and within sport.

“Every employer in the country has to enter into a diversity inclusion training programme and implement it and execute it.”

