Share and Enjoy !

Gary Neville has named his dream summer signing for Manchester United.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has picked Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland as the ideal summer transfer for his former side.

Neville took part in a Twitter Q&A with his followers and one user asked the Sky Sports pundit to name the one player he would sign for the Red Devils.

The former England international promptly named Haaland as his choice.

Erling Haaland.

Haaland is one of football’s brightest young prospects. The Norwegian prodigy burst onto the scene for his exploits at Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg.

The 20-year-old contributed 29 goals and seven assists in just 27 appearances for Salzburg. His scintillating performances led to a move to Dortmund in January 2020.

The Norway international has continued his rich vein of form at the Signal Iduna Park, scoring 43 goals and providing 11 assists in just 45 appearances for the German club.

Haaland’s meteoric rise to the sport’s summit has naturally courted attention from clubs all over Europe.

Real Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Man United are reportedly some of the teams that are interested in securing the youngster’s signature.

Last year, Haaland was heavily linked with a move to Man United, according to several reports, but a deal never materialised in the end.

Man United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team will be looking to bring in new signings to the squad in the summer and a striker could be on the agenda.

As such, Neville feels that Haaland would be the ideal signing for his former side. During his Twitter Q&A, one user asked him the following:

“If you could sign one player for United who would it be?”, to which Neville succinctly replied “Haaland”.

Solskjaer on United transfers.

Earlier in the week, manager Solskjaer explained that the club’s finances have been affected by the pandemic and as a result, they would need to be “responsible” with their business deals.

“[The pandemic] is definitely affecting everyone in football. Of course the lack of income, the finances has affected everyone,” the 48-year-old told a press conference.

“We have to be realistic and responsible in the way we do our business both on and off the pitch. There are improvements on the training ground, stadium – we have to look at the whole picture.

“All clubs in the world are going through the same situation so it’s no different for other clubs than for us. I think there’s just going to be less and less transfers happening in the world of football with all these changes.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: borussia dortmund, Erling Haaland, gary neville, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer