“He’s been a really brilliant example.”

Legendary Manchester United defender Gary Neville has offered his take on why striker Edinson Cavani should extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Neville explained that having a footballer of Cavani’s experience and ability would benefit younger players such as Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, adding that the Uruguayan has been a “brilliant example” so far.

Edinson Cavani.

Cavani has managed to establish himself as a useful addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s squad following his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain last October.

This season, the Uruguay international has contributed eight goals and two assists in 29 appearances for the Red Devils.

Most recently, he scored during his side’s 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Edinson Cavani has been directly involved in a Premier League goal every 122 minutes on average since joining Manchester United. 🏹 pic.twitter.com/GKbhKVdhAy — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 12, 2021

Cavani joined Man United on a one-year contract with an option to extend for a further year. As a result, speculation over the 34-year-old’s future at the club has mounted in recent weeks.

Cavani has been heavily linked with a move to South American side Boca Juniors in the summer, with his father Luis claiming that the striker is unhappy in England.

Neville on Cavani.

Neville, speaking on Sky Sports, believes that the younger players in Man United’s squad would benefit from Cavani extending his stay with the club.

“Tottenham had a throw with two minutes to go, and Cavani was moving between the centre-backs trying to stop the ball from being thrown in,” Neville said after United’s 3-1 win over Spurs.

“And he’s organising where (Mason) Greenwood should be. I thought: ‘Greenwood needs another year of Cavani being alongside him’.

“It inspired us as young players when you saw great players like Bryan Robson and Steve Bruce and Eric Cantona and Mark Hughes.

“And you see the best players in the world, or those who have been the best in the world like Cavani, doing his work like that in the 94th minute, someone like Mason Greenwood, who needs people who are mentors, good standards above him, who can coach him on the pitch.

“I just thought him and Marcus Rashford need another year of Cavani.

“He’s been a really brilliant example. I was a little bit nervous of him coming in, because of (Radamel) Falcao, Alexis Sanchez, showcase signings.

“This one has been different. He’s really applied himself brilliantly and has been a big help to Manchester United.”

