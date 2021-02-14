Share and Enjoy !

“We have to start asking questions about David de Gea.”

Gary Neville has suggested that his former side Manchester United need to replace David de Gea if they are to challenge for the title.

Neville claimed that Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp would sign a new goalkeeper if they were in charge of the Red Devils.

De Gea has come under fire for his performance during his side’s 3-3 draw against Everton last week.

The Spanish international was at fault for two of the three goals his team conceded against Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

De Gea’s inconsistent displays have hampered United’s title charge. They went from topping the table last month to their current position in third — eight points behind leaders Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Man United’s back up keeper Dean Henderson remains a talented prospect within the sticks.

As such, Neville feels that his former club may need to dip into the transfer market and sign a new goalkeeper in order to challenge for the Premier League.

“We have to start asking questions about David de Gea, of course, we do,” the 45-year-old told the Webby and O’Neill Youtube channel.

“The mistakes are coming more regularly and they cost points. And the game-winning saves and one-on-one saves are coming less.”

The ex-England international also claimed that Guardiola or Klopp would’ve brought in a new keeper had they been in charge at Old Trafford.

Of starting Premier League goalkeepers, only Rui Patricío (60%) has a lower save % than David De Gea (61%) this season. pic.twitter.com/s2W6oR9iTQ — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) February 6, 2021

“If Pep Guardiola or Klopp came into Manchester United in six months’ time, they would bring a new goalkeeper in,” Neville added.

‘That might be tough on (Dean) Henderson, but to change it – do you gamble with winning the league? That’s the first question, is the keeper right? That’s number one, deal with the ‘keeper situation.

“Your goalkeeper, to win a league, has got to be exceptional.”

