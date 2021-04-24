Close sidebar

Gary Lineker hits back at Jurgen Klopp’s ‘calm down’ Super League comment

by Jeff Simon
Gary Lineker has hit out at Jurgen Klopp over his recent comments regarding the reaction to the European Super League fall out.

On Saturday, Klopp admitted that Liverpool‘s owners made a mistake by agreeing to join the proposed Super League but he also called on pundits to “calm down” in their criticism of the matter.

However, Lineker did not take kindly to Klopp’s comments and claimed they were “spectacularly tone deaf”.

Klopp spoke with BT Sport ahead of his team’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

“The thing was, yes, our owners made a mistake. We said it often enough, they know it,” Klopp said.

“What I didn’t like in that moment… the Leeds supporters are a good example. They are not better than others or worse than others, but they went on us.

“I’ve seen the pictures over the last few days, last night Arsenal and Chelsea as well. I really think you all have to calm down.

“There are three journalists all the time, talking all day about it. It’s winding up people. We are still in a pandemic.

“People are out there without face masks shouting their opinions. Pundits have to calm down. Yes, we didn’t want it, but let’s deal with it. The people, they learned their lessons, 100 per cent.

“So just relax a little bit, we have to carry on. That’s always what we have to do.”

Lineker responds to Jurgen Klopp.

Following Klopp’s comments, Lineker took to social media to offer a damning response to the German.

“A handful of owners try to tear our game apart and may well try to do so again,” Lineker tweeted.

“And we’re just told to ‘calm down and move on’. Huge admirer of Klopp but he’s spectacularly tone deaf here.

“Without the fans of our beautiful game it would be much uglier today.”

