Gary Lineker calls for trial to eliminate heading the ball over dementia fears

Former Leicester City striker Gary Lineker has called for a trial to ban heading from football completely over fears that the practice is linked with dementia amongst former pros.

Lineker also believes that it would be beneficial to either limit heading or get rid of it during training in order to minimise its negative impacts.

However, the Englishman admits that it would be difficult to “imagine the game without heading”.

Dementia.

Research has found that former footballers are three and a half times more likely to die from a brain disease compared to the general population.

Another study discovered that two-thirds of amateur footballers (66 per cent) fear that heading the ball may have a negative impact on their health.

Additionally, 70 per cent of the respondents in the same study wanted guidelines to be introduced to restrict heading in training.

Last year, 1966 World Cup winner Nobby Stiles passed away after battling dementia for several years.

Stiles’ family were informed that the ex-Manchester United midfielder had damaged his brain by repeatedly heading the ball over his career.

Lineker on heading the ball.

In light of this, Lineker joined talkSPORT to record a documentary titled ‘‘Dementia and Football’.

“With seeing so many footballers who have now got dementia, the statistics are quite worrying,” Lineker told talkSPORT.

“It’s too big a coincidence, it has to be associated with heading the ball. Do you want to take heading out of the game? No, I don’t think so, but I think you can take heading out of training, or limit it massively.

“It’s hard to imagine the game without heading, but maybe it’s worth trialling to see what it looks like.

“It would be interesting to trial, like with new rule changes, but what do you do when the ball is coming over in the air four yards out from goal, chest it in?

“My personal feeling is either limit (it) or get rid of it in training, but keep it in the game.”

