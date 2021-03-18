“He misses out this time.”

England manager Gareth Southgate has offered an explanation as to why he decided to drop Trent Alexander-Arnold from his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Southgate claimed that Alexander-Arnold hasn’t played at the level that he’s achieved in the last few years, but he added that the 22-year-old would play a “big part” for the team in the future.

Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Trent emerged through Liverpool’s youth academy before making his professional debut for the club in 2016 against Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup.

The talented fullback would go on to cement his place in the Reds starting eleven in the following seasons.

He featured in back to back Champions League finals in 2018 and 2019 and, in the process, became the youngest player to start in consecutive finals in the tournament.

Alexander-Arnold has played a crucial role in Jurgen Klopp’s offensive plan, contributing 31 assists and five goals over the last two seasons at the club.

However, the 2020-21 campaign has been one to forget for Trent and for Liverpool. The Reds have put a disappointing title defence and are in a battle to secure a top-four place.

Trent, meanwhile, has looked a shadow of himself, managing just six goal involvements in all competitions.

His past performances have ensured him of a spot in the England national squad since 2018 but now, Southgate has made the bold call to drop the Englishman.

Southgate on Trent-Alexander Arnold.

“There are areas where we have incredible competition for places,” Southgate said in a press conference.

“Trent is very unfortunate, but I don’t think he’s played at the level that he found in the last couple of years.

“He’s getting close to that now. In the last few weeks, he’s definitely taken steps in the right direction.

“It’s simply we think Reece James and Kieran Trippier have had exceptional seasons with their clubs and Kyle Walker is in great form with Manchester City.

“We have other players in the league who are also playing well in that position – (Matty) Cash at Aston Villa, (Luke) Ayling at Leeds – and we’ve got two very good right-backs in the Under-21s.

“It’s a remarkable position of strength and what I said to Trent earlier today was (that) I have made the same call to Kyle and Kieran in the past.

“Their response was a good one. They took up the challenge and found themselves back in the squad. Trent is a super talent and I’m certain (he) will play a big part in the future.

“He misses out this time, but we could quite conceivably be sitting here in the summer and he’s with us.”

