Chelsea manager Frank Lampard ripped into his players following their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Saturday

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea were outclassed and outgunned against a struggling Arsenal who sat in 15th place before kickoff.

The loss meant that the Blues missed out on the opportunity to go second in the table and Lampard admitted that he was “angry” with his side’s performance.

Goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka were enough to earn the Gunners their first league win since November 1st.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham struck late to sustain hopes of a fightback and the visitors were also awarded a penalty a few minutes later. Jorginho stepped up and watched as his penalty ended up being saved by a jubilant Bernd Leno summing up the poor performance on the day.

Speaking after the match, Lampard admitted his bitter disappointment at his side’s wasteful performance and claimed the responsibility lied both with himself and his players.

“It wasn’t good enough,” the Blues boss told Sky Sports.

“We fought in the second half, but in the first half, we gave ourselves too much to do. The players who came on added speed, energy and intensity.

“I’ll take responsibility on the outside but the players also have to take responsibility. The message was clear – Arsenal are a dangerous team. When you go out and play 60 or 70 per cent then you’re not going to win any games.

“I am angry because I want us to win games. It was an opportunity to go second. You get what you deserve.”

“..we got a lot wrong today.”

Lampard also outlined his side’s mistakes against the Gunners and insisted that they are far from the finished product.

“In the second half we showed some urgency but it was too late,” he told BBC Sport.

“The first half, we gave ourselves too much to do, we were very poor. You can’t lack energy and desire in the Premier League and we did.

“You can prepare as well as you want but if you turn up like that, that’s another thing. It’s in the mind.

“If you perform below par things go against you like the Saka goal. That’s life. On another day we could have scored the penalty and come back but it’s not a day for us.

“The teams that win, win, win relentlessly weren’t winning two or three years ago. We are not there yet, that’s clear. I felt it when we are on our long unbeaten run and I feel it now. We got a lot wrong today.”

