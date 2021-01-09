Frank Lampard has hit out at the critics of his management at Chelsea.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has had a go at television pundits for taking the easy route and analysing football with the benefit of hindsight, rather than face the challenge of becoming a manager.

Lampard has come in for criticism in recent weeks as his team endured a torrid run of one win in seven games. Their 3-1 loss against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in their previous outing caused many to question the 42-year-old’s future as manager.

Following the game, Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane raised doubts as to whether Lampard would be given much time at the club and whether he had the experience to execute the role.

“I don’t think Frank’s going to get much time,” he said.

“There’s huge pressure this year, you have to give players time to settle coming from foreign countries.

“Last year he had a free pass, but they’ve spent money and it brings added pressures, no matter who the manager is. 🗣"Chelsea it is in their DNA and history they don't give managers time" Roy Keane worries about how much time Frank Lampard will get at Chelsea if their form does not turn around pic.twitter.com/zjOtoCNzL5 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 3, 2021

“He’s new to it. He’s 42 years of age. Klopp came from Dortmund and won big prizes over there. He’s up against all these managers – Ancelotti, Mourinho, Guardiola. These guys have got CVs behind them. He won’t get the time Klopp got.” However, it seems Lampard has had enough of the criticism from former players and TV pundits and has spoken out against them. “If I didn’t want that challenge I could have sat on the telly and done an easier job,” said the Englishman. “I could have been a pundit, commenting on what everyone does with hindsight, whenever I want, and I don’t want to do that. “I’m very confident in what I do, whether people think I’ve been a manager for two-and-a-half years, or whatever. I’ve been playing football since I could walk. I’ve been playing professionally for 20-odd years. “I want to win games. I don’t like losing games. On Monday, I was disappointed because we lost to a team that was better than us on the day. “On Tuesday, I woke up determined to get better and win our next game. That’s the way I see it.”

