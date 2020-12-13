“At the moment people want to look at our squad and talk about it.”

Frank Lampard has responded to Jurgen Klopp’s claim that Chelsea are title favourites as “ridiculous”

The Blues enjoyed a fine start to the season with a nine-match unbeaten run propelling them into third place in the table. However, Lampard’s side was brought down to earth following a 1-0 loss to Everton on Saturday courtesy of a Gylfi Sigurdsson penalty in the first half.

Chelsea in the Premier League since losing to Liverpool on September 20: D

W

D

D

W

W

W

D

W

L pic.twitter.com/1YEizDnnT2 — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 12, 2020

Klopp on Lampard’s Chelsea.

Earlier in the month, Chelsea’s sparkling form led Liverpool manager Klopp to claim that the London club were the outright favourites to clinch the title thanks in part to their well-stocked squad.

Following the defeat to Everton, Lampard took the opportunity to dismiss any suggestions of his team being title challengers.

“That’s life, it’s a long season,” said Lampard in an interview with BT Sport.

“If it makes some people who are talking about us winning the league, saying we’ve got the best squad in the league, it’s ridiculous stuff.

