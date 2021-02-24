Share and Enjoy !

Frank Lampard has been linked with the Celtic managerial job.

Frank Lampard is “open” to the idea of taking charge of Celtic in the summer, according to reports.

Lampard was sacked as the Chelsea coach in January and is reportedly keen to continue his ongoing break from football.

He will reportedly only look into any potential managerial opportunities in the summer, ahead of the next season, including the Celtic job.

Neil Lennon.

Neil Lennon resigned as the Hoops boss on Wednesday morning. Lennon’s actions came after he admitted he was capable of carrying out a much-needed rebuild at the club after Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Ross County.

Celtic have put up a poor title defence during the current campaign. They sit 18 points behind rivals Rangers, who now require just seven more points to clinch the league crown.

Celtic have courted criticism for their performances on the pitch and for their actions off it as well.

Following Lennon’s dismissal, assistant John Kennedy has taken over as the interim manager while the club looks to secure a permanent managerial replacement for Lennon.

Frank Lampard.

Lampard was sacked as Blues coach last month following a run of poor form. The ex-England international lasted just 18 months at Stamford Bridge.

The former midfielder did well to help his club secure a top-four finish during his first season in charge, despite a FIFA enforced transfer ban.

Ahead of his second season, the club went on a £220m spending spree, bringing in the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz.

However, despite the talented additions to the squad, Lampard’s team struggled with inconsistent performances.

Eventually, the former Derby County manager was dismissed from his position in January, with the club languishing in ninth position in the league table.

Lampard has been without a job since his Chelsea sacking and now, a report from Football Insider has claimed that he would be “open” to the idea of managing the Bhoys.

However, the Englishman would not be interested in the role until the summer, according to the same report.

The ex-Manchester City man is reportedly looking to enjoy his ongoing break from the sport and wants to “recharge his batteries”.

The 42-year-old is also reportedly willing to look into various coaching opportunities, including jobs in England, overseas and even the Celtic job, if it is still available by the summer.

Read More About: Celtic, Chelsea, frank lampard, Neil Lennon