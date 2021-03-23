“Roy had his moments when he let a few steams out.”

Carlos Edwards, who played under Roy Keane at both Sunderland and Ipswich Town, has opened up on how the Irishman sometimes “went overboard” when criticising his players.

Edwards revealed that he had been on the receiving end of a few “bollockings” from the Manchester United legend and added that there were moments when the ex-midfielder could have handled the situation in a “different way”.

Roy Keane.

After ending his playing career with Celtic in the summer of 2006, Keane launched his managerial career with Sunderland ahead of the 2006/07 campaign.

The Corkman would last over two years at the Stadium of Light, helping the club secure Premier League promotion for the 2007/08 season.

However, things would take a turn for the worse during the 2008/09 season. Sunderland struggled with inconsistent performances in the league, leaving them 18th in the table by November.

Keane eventually ended up resigning as the manager on December 4, 2008, in the wake of a 4-1 home defeat to Bolton Wanderers the previous weekend.

The seven-time Premier League winner would go on to spend two years as Ipswich manager before serving as an assistant coach for the Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

Edwards, meanwhile, was first signed by Keane for Sunderland back in January 2007. The Trinidadian footballer was later re-signed by the former Ireland international at Ipswich and as such, he became well versed with Keane’s fiery disposition.

Edwards on Keane.

Edwards, speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, opened up on what it was like to be managed by the ex-Nottingham man.

“I got a few bollockings for messing up in games and causing a few goals, but I never got the brunt of it,” the former Trinidad and Tobago international explained.

“Roy had his moments when he let a few steams out, which is understandable. He went overboard at times, but as a player, you had to sometimes take it on the chin and just try to move on.

“When emotion gets the better of you, which happens to most people, a few words were said.

“In my career with him, I never saw him physically go at anyone, but words can hurt a lot. There were times he could have dealt with things in a different way.”

