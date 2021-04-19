Football legends react to newly announced European Super League

The news of a new European Super League was announced on Sunday with 12 football clubs joining the tournament as the founding members.

Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have all confirmed their membership with three more clubs set to join before the inaugural season.

Several football legends including Gary Neville, Alex Ferguson and Jamie Carragher have reacted to the news of the new competition.

In case you’ve missed them, we’ve outlined some of the most passionate reactions from across the footballing world regarding the Super League below.

Gary Neville.

“I’m a Manchester United fan and have been for 40 years of my life but I’m disgusted, absolutely disgusted,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“I’m disgusted with United and Liverpool most. Liverpool pretend like you’ll never walk alone, the people’s club, the fan’s club. Manchester United, 100 years, born out of workers around here and they’re breaking away into a league without competition, you can’t be relegated from.”

Alex Ferguson.

“Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football,” Ferguson told Reuters.

“Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners’ Cup, for a small provincial club in Scotland it was like climbing Mount Everest.”

Jamie Carragher.

“The more I read about the European Super League proposals, the more it seems Liverpool’s owners must like empty stadiums because all they have done is raise the likelihood of another mass walkout,” Carragher told The Telegraph.

“That is why, as a former Liverpool player, it sickens me that my club’s reputation is being damaged by the arrogance of an ownership group that wants to remove such peril, creating a culture where we no longer need to fight to earn our success.

“That is the antithesis of everything I understand football – especially in my city – to stand for.”

Rio Ferdinand.

“I’m embarrassed. There’s been so many things thrown at the owners in the past, but this situation now,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“To be part of that group, who are going to be a breakaway group and leave everybody for dead – that’s an embarrassment.

“I can’t believe it. I’m a Man United fan, I love the club, but I can’t stand by and support something like that at all.”

Arsene Wenger.

“I would say that’s a bad idea. Football has to stay united, it’s the most important thing,” Wenger told talkSPORT.

“I believe, personally, that this idea will not go far.

“I don’t know what exactly is behind (it). There is a more dangerous idea behind it and it’s a big threat for the Premier League.”

Ally McCoist.

“Great clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United who were built on a work ethic and an ethos of the working class, and they’ve just embarrassed themselves, they’ve scored an unbelievable own goal. It’s horrendous, it really is,” McCoist told talkSPORT.

“I’m thinking about people like Sir Matt Busby and Bill Shankly, they must be turning in their graves. It’s obscene.”

Jurgen Klopp.

“I hope this Super League will never happen,” Klopp told Kicker back in 2019.

“For me, the Champions League is the Super League, in which you do not always end up playing against the same teams.

“Of course, it is (financially) important, but why should we create a system where Liverpool faces Real Madrid for 10 straight years?

“Who wants to see that every year?” Roy Keane. “I think it comes down to money and greed,” Keane told Sky Sports. “Obviously we’ve heard nothing from Fifa yet but it doesn’t sound good. Let’s hope it’s stopped in its tracks. “We talk about the big clubs. Bayern Munich are one of the biggest clubs in the world – at least they’ve made a stand, which is a good start. “Let’s hope it is stopped in its tracks. It’s just pure greed.” Twitter reaction. We’ve also compiled some of the best reactions from Twitter regarding the matter below. Sense this Super League plot will die on its preposterous and avaricious arse. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 18, 2021 Absolutely shameful @Arsenal https://t.co/p0q9a7wLY2 pic.twitter.com/lLzSf5i0wJ — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) April 19, 2021 What an embarrassment we’ve become @LFC think of all the people who have come before us at this club who would be equally embarrassed as well. #SuperLeague https://t.co/zLxhNyeaXB — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 18, 2021 pic.twitter.com/C9zV59zJxH — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) April 19, 2021 Kids grow up dreaming to win the World Cup and the Champions League – not any Super League. The enjoyment of big games is that they only happen once or twice a year, not every week. Really hard to understand for all football fans out there…⚽💔 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 19, 2021 This so called « Superleague » is anything but « Super ». This greedy and callous move would spell disaster for our grassroots, for women’s football, and the wider football community… (1/2) — Luís Figo (@LuisFigo) April 19, 2021 Wayne Rooney on Super League: "I can speak from being at Man Utd at such a long-time. The last thing they would want to do would be to jeopardise their relationship with the fans. They would want to keep them involved. Let’s see what the proposals are when they come out." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) April 19, 2021

