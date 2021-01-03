Ryan Babel has warned Georginio Wijnaldum over the consequences of leaving Liverpool

Former Reds winger Ryan Babel has sent a stark warning to his Dutch compatriot Wijnaldum over the possibility of leaving Anfield in the summer.

Babel drew on his own experiences at Liverpool and weighed in on speculation surrounding the 30-year-old midfielder’s future.

Babel warned Wijnaldum that leaving Liverpool could be a mistake admitting that doing so himself was the “biggest regret” of his career.

Wijnaldum is heavily linked with a move away from Anfield after entering the final six months of his contract. The Dutchman would become a free agent in the summer and Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona are touted as frontrunners to land his services.

Wijnaldum has played a significant role in leading the Reds to multiple titles over the past few years scoring 20 goals in 209 appearances across all competitions.

Babel has drawn from his own Anfield past to advise his countryman over his next move, admitting that the grass wasn’t greener for him following his Liverpool departure in 2011.

“I spent almost four years at ­Liverpool under Rafa Benitez and Kenny Dalglish,” he told The Mirror.

“When I left to go and play in Germany, where TSG ­Hoffenheim had become a big force, it was to become the ­biggest regret of my career.

It’s been a year with mixed emotions. It hasn’t turned out as anyone expected but there have been some moments that I will cherish forever ❤️ Let’s try to end this year on a positive note, what’s your best memory of 2020? 🙏🏾 #HappyNewYear2021 pic.twitter.com/tNVGkaJTd0 — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) December 31, 2020

“The only reason I left was because I wanted to have more playing minutes to keep my place in the Holland team, but you don’t realise how dominating the playing style is at Liverpool until you play in a different team and league.

“I was brought up with really attacking football at Ajax. In the academy, you learn to play that way. When I moved to ­Liverpool, it was exactly the same. It is in the DNA of the club to play attacking football.”

The 34-year-old also reminisced on his time spent with the six-time European champions.

“I loved every ­minute I was at Liverpool. ­Fortunately, Dirk Kuyt was at Liverpool, and he was a massive support to me. As a Liverpool player, you are always in the spotlight. The club is massive.

“Scoring the winning goal against Manchester United at Anfield was the highlight of my time.”

