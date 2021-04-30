“It’s a bad place, social media.”

Former Republic of Ireland forward David McGoldrick has opened up on the social media abuse that he’s received online.

McGoldrick revealed that after he scored his first Premier League goal last year, he received a racially abusive message online which left him “speechless”.

David McGoldrick.

McGoldrick has scored eight goals and has provided two assists across all competitions for Sheffield United this season.

The forward has previously featured in 14 games for the Ireland national team between 2014 and 2020 and has scored one international goal.

McGoldrick spoke with ITV’s political editor Robert Peston ahead of a planned social media blackout within the football community from 3 pm on Friday to midnight on Monday.

“Enough is enough”.

“I scored my first-ever Premier League goal last year, on a high sitting at home with my kids and I go into my phone and I get a message that’s… speechless – the words, the emojis, what I got called, it left a sour taste in my mouth,” the 33-year-old revealed.

“It’s a bad place, social media. It’s not about how strong you are it’s just about how much you want to take on there and I’ve got kids and I’ve got to prove to them that these things aren’t right.

“Whether it (this weekend’s footballing boycott of social media) will achieve anything, we will find out. But I believe it’s a start. People have to speak up, we have to make actions for things to change.

“You see what happened with the Super League, you speak up and things get said then things happen. We need change. Racism is a much bigger subject than the Super League.

“Enough is enough, we have got to try and do something to stop this because it’s 2021 and this shouldn’t really be going on.”

