Harald Brattbakk shared his thoughts on how it felt to stop ten in a row for Walter Smith’s Rangers

Harald Brattbakk helped Norweigian side Rosenborg clinch ten league titles in a row but the former Celtic striker insists that highlight of his career will always be denying Rangers their tenth consecutive title.

The former Norway striker scored the winning goal on the final day of a tightly contested season in 1998 — preventing Walter Smith’s side from winning a historic tenth title in a row.

Back in the 1970s, it was Jock Stein’s legendary Celtic side who slipped up after nine titles and this season, it’s Neil Lennon’s side who appear to be crumbling under the pressure of sealing the tenth.

Having won ten and stopped ten, Brattbakk is in a peculiar position to offer his thoughts on the current title race in Scotland.

When asked if it was easier to win ten or to stop ten, his answer was simple.

“It’s easier to stop ten,” Brattbakk said.

▪️ 19 points clear in first place

▪️ 20-2-0 record

“It only takes one chance or one shot to win one title…but to win ten you need to perform at your best for ten years; that’s a much, much bigger achievement.

“Having said that, winning 2-0 against St Johnstone and stopping Rangers from getting ten — it might be easier, but it was better.”

There is little to compare between the current season and the 1997 season when Brattbakk made his debut. Back then, Smith’s men who were gunning for the tenth enjoyed a solid start to the season and had lost just once by the time the Norwegian arrived in Scotland.

Wim Jansen’s men, on the other hand, had lost five games before the January 2 clash in Celtic Park.

On Saturday, Steven Gerrard’s current Rangers side ground out a 1-0 victory over Celtic at the Ibrox. The win puts them 19 points clear of their rivals and reigning champions.

“When I arrived late in 1997, I was not too aware of the situation of stopping ten in a row, I really didn’t feel that pressure at first,” Brattbakk continued.

“I came in December and we’d lost a few games so it’s hard to think anything is decided just yet,” he said.

“In January, or close to February, you’ll get a better idea, and the games will all become more important as the season goes on.

“It’s mostly now about how the players handle the pressure, and the experienced players, like Scott Brown, will need to ease things for the younger players.”

