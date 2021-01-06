Silverware matters and nobody can say otherwise.

Tottenham beat Brentford 2-0 on Tuesday night to book a slot in their first final since 2019. It will be manager Jose Mourinho’s fifth final in the League Cup and he became just the third manager to reach a League Cup final with three different clubs.

The result means that Spurs are in a position to end their trophy drought stretching back to 2008.

On Wednesday night, Manchester City face off against Manchester United in the League Cup semi-finals to book a place in the final against Spurs.

Fans, particularly those of successful clubs demand trophies — and rightly so. Silverware is the ultimate mark of success and every manager, player and fanbase knows this.

Sky Sports compiled a list of every Premier League team in order of when they won their last trophy, not counting lower league titles or the EFL Trophy.

For fans of lesser PL sides, witnessing their team play in the top flight and getting the odd win over a big six side as well as climbing the table above some of their rivals provides a good kick, but it isn’t the same as lifting a coveted trophy.

As per the list, Arsenal fans ought to tone down their complaints and criticisms of their team given that the Gunners lifted the FA Cup less than a year ago.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United haven’t lifted a trophy since their Europa League triumph over three years ago. Understandably, this is far too long a wait for a club of United’s stature and history.

Tottenham are the worst off among the ‘Big Six’ on the list with their last trophy coming over 12 years ago in 2008; Leicester City were placed ahead of them owing to their famous title win in 2016.

Even a respected club such as Newcastle ended up lower down the list with the likes of Southampton and Wolves actually managing to win something more recently.

Finally, of the 20 PL clubs listed, three had the unfortunate record of having never won a trophy in their entire history and were placed last.

Here are the official rankings listed below:

#1 Arsenal, 158 days, FA Cup

#2 Liverpool, 195 days, Premier League

#3 Manchester City, 311 days, League Cup #4 Chelsea, 1 year, 7 months, 8 days, Europa League #5 Manchester United, 3 years, 7 months, 13 days, Europa League #6 Leicester City, 4 years, 8 months, 4 days, Premier League #7 Tottenham, 12 years, 10 months, 13 days, League Cup #8 Aston Villa, 24 years, 9 months, 13 days, League Cup #9 Everton, 25 years, 7 months, 17 days, FA Cup #10 Leeds United, 28 years, 8 months, 11 days, Division One #11 West Ham, 40 years, 7 months, 27 days, FA Cup #12 Wolves, 40 years, 9 months, 22 days, League Cup #13 Southampton, 44 years, 8 months, 5 days, FA Cup #14 Newcastle United, 51 years, 7 months, 8 days, Inter-Cities Fairs Cup #15 West Bromwich Albion, 52 years, 7 months, 19 days, FA Cup #16 Burnley, 60 years, 8 months, 4 days, Division One #17 Sheffield United, 95 years, 8 months, 12 days, FA Cup #18 Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Never

