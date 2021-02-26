Share and Enjoy !

The Uefa Europa League draw for the Round of 16 has been announced.

Following the end of fixtures in the Europa League‘s Round of 32 on Thursday night, the draw for the next round of the tournament took place on Friday.

Following the draw, some interesting matchups have been announced for the Round of 16 and we’ve outlined some of them below.

EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 DRAW 🏆 pic.twitter.com/wpQTt9j3HW — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 26, 2021

Manchester United vs AC Milan.

Manchester United have arguably secured the most eye-catching draw in the Round of 16. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will face a tough task getting past Stefano Pioli’s AC Milan.

The Red Devils comfortably beat Real Sociedad 4-0 in the previous round to get here and they will back themselves to get a result against the Italian side.

Milan, meanwhile, overcame Red Star Belgrade on away goals after finishing with an aggregate score of 3-3.

The matchup will also allow Zlatan Ibrahimovic to return to Old Trafford for the first time since he left in 2018.

The 39-year-old enjoyed a fruitful spell with the Red Devils, contributing 29 goals and 10 assists in 53 appearances for the club.

Olympiacos vs Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will face off against the defending Greek champions Olympiacos in the next round.

Arsenal were made to work against Benfica in the previous round, eventually edging the Portuguese side 4-3 on aggregate.

Goals from star man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helped the Gunners progress and the Gabon international will be key to Arsenal’s hopes of making it through to the quarterfinals.

Slavia Prague vs Rangers.

Rangers’ clash against Royal Antwerp was, without a doubt, the most entertaining matchup of the Round of 32.

Steven Gerrard’s men scored nine goals against the Belgian side, who managed to score five goals themselves resulting in a 14 goal thriller.

Rangers are in impressive form at the moment. The Gers sit 18 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership and the Ibrox team will back themselves to get past Slavia Prague.

1 – This will be Rangers' first ever meeting with Slavia Prague in European competition; they last faced Czech opposition in the 2002-03 UEFA Cup first round, going out on away goals to Viktoria Zizkov. Mate. #UELdraw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 26, 2021

GNK Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur have endured a mixed campaign so far. While certain players such as Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have dazzled with their exploits on the pitch, Spurs have generally disappointed with their results.

Jose Mourinho’s men thrashed Austrian side Wolfsberger AC 8-1 on aggregate but Dinamo Zagreb should prove to be a much better test of their winning credentials.

Gareth Bale and Dele Alli’s top-notch performances from Wednesday night will surely serve as a confidence booster for the north London club.

With their league campaign in tatters, the Europa League might prove to be Tottenham’s best chance at lifting silverware this season.

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Arsenal, aubameyang, europa league, gareth bale, Manchester United, Rangers, tottenham hotspur