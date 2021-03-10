Erling Haaland reveals why he taunted Sevilla keeper after retaken penalty

Share and Enjoy !

“Maybe it’s karma in this world.”

Erling Haaland has revealed the reason why he antagonised Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine ‘Bono’ Bounou during their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday.

Haaland was offered the chance to retake a penalty in the 54th minute of the game and after he scored, he proceeded to taunt the Morocco international during his celebration.

After the game, the Norway striker said that his celebration was in reply to Bono taunting him during his first failed penalty attempt.

Sevilla goalkeeper Bono celebrated saving Erling Haaland's first penalty, but VAR ordered a re-take… Erling Haaland took that personally ☠️#UCL pic.twitter.com/oWKarX2OpA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 9, 2021

Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla.

Edin Terzic’s Borussia Dortmund welcomed Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla to the Westfalenstadion for the second leg of their Round of 16 clash in the Champions League.

Dortmund had won the first leg of the tie 3-2 and were favourites to go through and they managed to do exactly that, albeit by a narrow margin.

Over the course of the game, the pendulum wildly swung between both teams, but the German side eventually managed to squeak through to the quarterfinals following two goals from Haaland, giving them a 5-4 victory on aggregate.

Ronaldo took 56 games to score 20 UCL goals. Messi – 40 games. Lewandowski – 36 games. Erling Haaland, just 14 games… FOURTEEN. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/vhwRuZsofI — PurelyFootball (@PurelyFootball) March 10, 2021

Penalty controversy.

However, it was an incident near the hour mark of the game that has sparked conversation and condemnation from some viewers.

In the 50th minute of the game, the referee awarded Dortmund a penalty after Sevilla defender Jules Kounde was adjudged to have fouled Haaland in the box.

20 #UCL goals in 14 games. The quickest to EVER do it. Erling Haaland just keeps on rewriting the record books in the Champions League 📈 pic.twitter.com/a1x3pvtz5i — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 10, 2021

The 20-year-old promptly stepped up to the spot for the penalty kick and he ended up missing. However, camera replays showed that Bono had come off his line to make the penalty block.

As such, the referee ordered a retake and this time, Haaland slotted the ball past the Sevilla shot-stopper.

After scoring, the former RB Salzburg man was caught taunting Bono with his celebration, a move which sparked ire from the Sevilla players.

Haaland speaks out.

However, in his post-match interview, Haaland revealed that his controversial celebration was payback for Bono doing the same to him after his first failed penalty attempt.

7 minutes of chaos summed up in 22 seconds by @ErlingHaaland — in his own words 😬☠️ pic.twitter.com/2OstbpmpDR — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) March 10, 2021

“He was too far [off his line],” Haaland told reporters.

“If he stood on his line, I would have scored that one – and that’s what happened on the second one.

“I missed and then he cheated. Then I took it again and scored when he didn’t cheat.

“When he was screaming in my face after the first one, I was thinking, ‘It will be even better to score another goal.’ And that’s what happened, so it was nice.”

Erling Haaland had a direct hand in all 5 of Borussia Dortmund’s goals across both legs vs. Sevilla, scoring 4 and assisting 1. Unbelievable. 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/13CeUnElwH — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 9, 2021

He was quizzed on what he had said to Bono, but the Norwegian refused to answer.

“I don’t want to say,” he said.

“I don’t know what it means but I said what he said after I missed the first one. Maybe it’s karma in this world.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: borussia dortmund, Champions League, Erling Haaland, sevilla