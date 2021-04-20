Manchester United legends David Beckham and Eric Cantona have offered their opinions on the proposed plans for a European Super League.
Beckham claimed that football “is in danger” and insisted that the sport needs “competitions based on merit”.
Cantona, meanwhile, lamented the fact that the clubs involved in the new tournament failed to consult their fans on the matter, describing it as a “shame”.
On Sunday, 12 European football clubs announced their decision to form a new Super League tournament. The competition currently features 12 founding members with three more teams set to join before the first season.
Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan constitute the current crop of clubs who have joined the project.
The announcement has sparked an outcry from fans, clubs, former players and coaches and even government officials, who stand opposed to the new tournament.
However, Super League president Florentino Perez has insisted that the new league will “save football”.
“It is to save football and based on solidarity,” Perez told El Chiringuito TV.
“This is the only option to save the modest, the medium clubs. Those who have the right to have an opinion are the fans, those 4,000 million.”
Cantona on Super League.
Cantona, speaking in a video posted on his Instagram page, criticised the fact that the fans were not consulted regarding the decision.
“I would like to say something about the European Super League,” Cantona said.
“Since one year we have seen games on TV with the best clubs in the world and the best players in the world, and it was so boring, and it’s still so boring because the fans are not there – the fans singing, jumping, supporting their teams.
“The fans are the most important thing in football. They have to be respected.
“Did these big clubs ask the fans what they thought about this idea? No, unfortunately, and that’s a shame.”
Beckham on Super League.
Beckham, meanwhile, agreed with Cantona’s assessment, claiming that football is “nothing without the fans”.
“I’m someone who loves football,” Beckham wrote in an Instagram post.
“It has been my life for as long as I can remember. I loved it from when I was a young child as a fan, and I’m still a fan now.
“As a player and now as an owner I know that our sport is nothing without the fans. We need football to be for everyone.
“We need football to be fair and we need competitions based on merit. Unless we protect these values the game we love is in danger…”
