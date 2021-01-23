“A person’s maturity is important.”

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani feels that it is his maturity and reading of the game that have contributed to his success at Old Trafford and helped him adapt to his new surroundings.

Cavani has scored five goals and produced two assists in his first 17 appearances for the Red Devils. The 33-year-old has rejuvenated Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s forward line and provides another dimension to the attack.

Man United reneged on their ‘youth-only’ transfer policy last summer when they signed the Uruguayan on a free. While the ex-PSG man doesn’t fit into the club’s long term plans, his qualities have certainly proved valuable this season.

The former Napoli man carries a wealth of experience across a 15-year career with five different clubs and he puts his Man United success down to his lengthy career.

“I always think that, in all aspects of life, a person’s maturity is important because it helps you to resolve problems more quickly,” Cavani told United Review.

“As they say, to find a short-cut and make things a little more straightforward.

“And it’s the same in football. I think that, in football, you start to gain in maturity, and begin to grow in experience and confidence.

“That means that, as the years pass by, you feel better in yourself and feel in good nick and you start to feel that you can really compete, having been constantly involved.”

Cavani went on to explain that both experience and maturity was essential to being successful. He outlined how it was necessary for players to work hard, compete and be consistent rather than focus on having just a handful of good games.

“It takes a lot of self-discipline to enable you to become really consistent,” he explained.

“For one, two, three, four years, that’s how you gain in the maturity which will enable you to get to that required level you need to compete.”

Read More About: Edinson Cavani, Manchester United