Edinson Cavani reveals the reason behind his Man United goal celebration

Edinson Cavani has shed light on his intriguing goal celebration.

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has revealed the reasoning behind his striking goal celebration.

The forward explained that it was performed as a tribute to both his daughter and his country’s indigenous people.

Cavani has won over his teammates and the fans with his sterling performances since his arrival at Old Trafford last summer.

The former Napoli man has contributed five goals and two assists across all competitions for the Red Devils.

The Uruguayan is currently averaging a goal involvement every 85 minutes for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and became the first United player to score his first four goals for the club away from Old Trafford.

In addition, his team have won every one of the four Premier League games that he’s started which highlight his productivity and work rate.

Cavani has also drawn attention for his peculiar goal celebration whenever he’s scored for the five-time European champions. He drops down to one knee and depicts an arrow being fired from a bow.

The PSG record goalscorer spoke with the United Review and explained why he performs the celebration after a goal.

“It’s a bit of a long story and it’s kind of wrapped up in our country’s history, and the indigenous population, the Charrúas,” revealed the 33-year-old.

“When my little daughter, India, was born, her name is just a small reference to our native Uruguayans, the Charrúas.

“So, that arrow that I take out and then fire, is a goal celebration that sort of encapsulates all these things: a mix of my daughter’s name and the indigenous peoples of my country.”

Cavani also revealed that the celebration holds a special meaning for him personally.

He recalled how teammate Eric Bailly reminded him to perform the celebration after his late winner against Everton in the Carabao Cup last month and that he makes sure to ‘fire’ the arrow after taking it out.

