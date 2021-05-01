Edinson Cavani’s stance on extending Man United stay has been revealed

“That would be a disaster for United.”

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has decided against leaving Old Trafford in the summer, according to some reports.

The Uruguayan has been heavily linked with a move to Boca Juniors in the upcoming transfer window but now appears to have had a change of heart.

Edinson Cavani.

Cavani has managed to establish himself as a useful addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s squad following his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain last October.

This season, the Uruguay international has contributed 12 goals and five assists in 33 appearances for the Red Devils.

Most recently, he scored two goals during Man United’s 6-2 win over Roma in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday.

Cavani’s future has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks after his father Luis claimed that the striker is unhappy in England.

🇺🇾 Edinson Cavani is the oldest player to register 2 goals and 2 assists in a single match in this competition 👏#UEL pic.twitter.com/fIUYgCzhci — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) April 30, 2021

Cavani reportedly wishes to stay.

However, a report from ESPN has now claimed that Cavani has been persuaded to extend his Man United tenure.

The Uruguay international will reportedly stay for at least another season at Old Trafford.

The same report also claims that Cavani had endured a “difficult adaptation” to England, adding that, just a few weeks ago, it was “almost certain” that he was destined to join Boca Juniors.

However, the 34-year-old has now reportedly experienced a change of heart and will meet with United’s hierarchy in the coming days to formalise the decision on paper.

Robbie Savage on Cavani.

Meanwhile, Robbie Savage has claimed that losing Cavani in the summer would prove to be a “disaster” for Man United.

“Edinson Cavani has become such a positive influence on Manchester United’s front line it would cost £150 million to replace him,” Savage wrote in his column for the Mirror.

“There are growing whispers that Cavani will return to South America this summer – and that would be a disaster for United.

“But it would be a massive setback to lose Cavani – because every time I’ve seen him play in this United team, he’s been the one who made them tick in the final third.”

