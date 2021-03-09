Share and Enjoy !

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani‘s father has issued an update regarding the Uruguayan’s future at Old Trafford.

Luis Cavani has claimed that his son is “not happy in England” and that Edinson would like to return to South America in the summer.

He also added that he would like to see the 34-year-old play for a team that competes for “important trophies”.

Edinson Cavani.

Cavani arrived at Man United last October on a free transfer after spending seven years in France with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Uruguay international has impressed both the fans and his teammates with his performances for the Red Devils.

The PSG record goalscorer has managed seven goals and two assists in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s team this season.

In addition, he has provided valuable advice and mentorship to many of United’s youngsters within the squad.

Luis Cavani: Edinson unhappy in England.

While Cavani was always meant to be a short-term addition to Man United’s attacking lineup, the striker’s positive displays have led to speculation of Man United extending his deal.

The 34-year-old’s current Red Devils contract expires in the summer, but both parties have the option to extend for a further year if they wish.

Cavani’s father, speaking with the Argentine football programme Superfutbol on the TyC Sports network, claimed that his son “wants to play in South America”.

“My son is not happy in England and wants to return nearer his family. He wants to play in South America,” he said.

“I want Edinson to play for a team that fights for important trophies. He has had many conversations with [Boca vice-president Juan Roman] Riquelme and would like to play for Boca.

“At the halfway point of the year, he’d like to return to South America. My son’s idea is not to continue there [in Manchester]. He wants to return.

“I think he’s going to come back in June this year. He has a clause in his contract which allows him to leave in June.

“There are things which sometimes annoy us as humans, as people, the whole ‘n*****o’ ban issue annoyed him.

“That has been playing on him, sometimes players can’t find form either, these things can weigh heavy on you. Sometimes mentally you can get dragged down.”

