“He lacks a little bit of ambition.”

Former Chelsea defender Filipe Luis has claimed that Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard lacks the ambition to become the best player in the world.

Luis revealed that during their time together at Stamford Bridge, the Belgian never trained properly and would play the video game ‘Mario Kart’ in the dressing room, minutes before the start of a match.

Hazard made the switch to Chelsea from Lille in 2012 as a talented 21-year-old forward.

The Belgium international would go on to make a name for himself as one of the Premier League’s greatest attackers during his seven-year stay in London.

He scored 110 goals and provided 92 assists in 352 appearances for the Blues, cementing his status as a club legend.

His performances earned him a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer of 2019. However, the 30-year-old has struggled to make a similar impact with the reigning La Liga champions.

Hazard has featured in just 35 games for Los Blancos since his arrival over 18 months ago. In that time, he has contributed just four goals and seven assists in all competitions.

The forward has been plagued with injuries during his spell at the Bernabéu and is currently sidelined with a thigh injury.

Filipe Luis on Hazard.

Hazard’s disappointing Real Madrid tenure might be explained by some of his unprofessional habits during his time at Chelsea.

Former Blues left-back Luis spoke with the Daily Mail and felt that Hazard lacks the desire to push himself to be the world’s best player.

“Eden along with Neymar are the best players I have ever played alongside – up there with (Lionel) Messi,” the 35-year-old explained.

“He didn’t train well, five minutes before the game he would be playing Mario Kart in the dressing room.

“He would warm-up without tying his boot laces up.

“But then no one could take the ball off of him. He would dribble past three or four players and win games on his own.

“Hazard has so much talent. Perhaps he lacks a little bit of ambition to say, ‘I am going to be the best player in the world’. Because he could be.”

