Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has resigned from his role with Uefa.

The decision comes in the aftermath of the club’s announcement to join the European Super League. In addition, the Red Devils have also stepped down from the European Club Association.

On Sunday, 12 European football clubs announced plans for the formation of a new Super League tournament.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Man United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have all joined as founding members, with three more clubs set to join before the inaugural season.

Now in light of this announcement, Woodward has stepped down from his role as an ECA representative on the Uefa’s Professional Football Strategy Council. The Englishman has held the position since September 2017.

Furthermore, Man United has also confirmed that co-chairman Joel Glazer will be appointed as one of the vice-chairmen of the Super League.

The new Super League tournament will serve as a direct competitor to the Uefa Champions League as it will run mid-week games with two groups of 10 teams competing to finish as high as possible in their respective groups.

The top three teams from each group along with two other sides from a playoffs round will then enter a knockout tournament to determine a final winner.

Each of the 12 founding clubs released a statement regarding the new tournament on Sunday.

“Twelve of Europe’s leading football clubs have today come together to announce they have agreed to establish a new midweek competition, the Super League, governed by its Founding Clubs,” the statement reads.

“Going forward, the Founding Clubs look forward to holding discussions with UEFA and FIFA to work together in partnership to deliver the best outcomes for the new League and for football as a whole.

“The new annual tournament will provide significantly greater economic growth and support for European football via a long-term commitment to uncapped solidarity payments which will grow in line with league revenues.

“In exchange for their commitment, Founding Clubs will receive an amount of €3.5 billion solely to support their infrastructure investment plans and to offset the impact of the COVID pandemic.”

