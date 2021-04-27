Ed Woodward will reportedly have a major decision to make.

Departing Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward will be expected to choose his successor at the club before he leaves, according to reports.

Woodward has held his current role for over eight years and he will reportedly be the “kingmaker” in choosing his replacement.

Ed Woodward.

Woodward has been involved with Man United since 2005 when he first advised the Glazer family during their takeover of the club.

The Englishman managed to work his way up through the ranks before replacing David Gill as the club’s de facto chief executive in 2013.

Last week, Woodward and the club came under intense criticism from their fanbase after they announced their intentions to join the European Super League.

The backlash to the announcement led the club to backtrack on their initial decision and caused Woodward to resign from his current position at United.

Woodward on replacement.

Now, a report from the Manchester Evening News has claimed that Woodward will be expected to choose his replacement at the club and will be the “kingmaker” during the process.

It will most likely be Woodward’s final major decision at Old Trafford before ending his 16-year association with the team.

The same report claims that several United staff are “gutted” that Woodward is leaving and have admitted to being surprised by the timing of his resignation.

In addition, Woodward was reportedly against the idea of a Super League and had “taken a bullet” for the Glazer family during the fall out from the backlash.

Richard Arnold, Man United’s managing director, is reportedly in line to succeed Woodward.

