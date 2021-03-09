Dwight Yorke jokes defending titles was ‘easy’ for Man United in cheeky dig at Liverpool

Share and Enjoy !

“It wasn’t that difficult for us actually!”

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has aimed a cheeky dig at Liverpool over their lacklustre title defence.

The Red Devils are the only Premier League team to have won three titles in a row and they are also one of only three clubs to have successfully defended their league crown.

As such, Yorke joked that defending the title during his time at Old Trafford “wasn’t that difficult”.

He added that Liverpool’s disappointing title defence could be put down to them winning it after “such a long time”.

Liverpool.

Liverpool have endured a poor 2020-21 season so far. The reigning Premier League champions have conceded any hopes of retaining their league crown, due to their shocking results in recent weeks.

Most recently, they lost 1-0 to Scott Parker’s Fulham at Anfield, condemning them to their sixth straight home defeat in the league — an unprecedented feat.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men are 39 points worse off than they were at this stage last season (82 points), having played one less game.

Excluding penalties and own goals, Liverpool have failed to score with each of their last 115 shots at Anfield in the Premier League. Since Opta began collecting these stats (2006/07), this is the longest scoreless run of shots at home by ANY team. 😬 pic.twitter.com/PGnePelETx — SPORTbible (@sportbible) March 7, 2021

Furthermore, Liverpool have been handed nine defeats in their previous 28 league games, equalling the total number of losses from their last three seasons combined.

As a result of their unimpressive displays, the Reds now risk missing out on a Champions League place at the end of the season, in addition to conceding the Premier League.

Liverpool currently sit eighth in the table with 43 points from 28 games.

Yorke: defending title wasn’t difficult.

Yorke, speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, couldn’t help himself from aiming a dig at Klopp’s team.

“Erm, it wasn’t that difficult for us actually!” the 49-year-old joked.

“The second year, it was quite easy. We won it very comfortably and by April we had already won it, so it wasn’t that difficult!

“Maybe because they haven’t won it for such a long time, so they’re finding it very difficult to defend it.”

Joking aside, the former Trinidad and Tobago international explained that champions find games “more difficult” because every team wants to test their abilities against them.

“In all seriousness, it’s always difficult because when you become champions everyone is after you,” Yorke explained.

“Everyone wants to test themselves against the champions, so the games become even more difficult.”

Yorke added that Liverpool’s ongoing injury crisis has also contributed to their difficult campaign.

Read More About: dwight yorke, jurgen klopp, Liverpool, Manchester United, Premier League